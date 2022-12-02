Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny Buys 29,992,668 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $370.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average is $323.90.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

