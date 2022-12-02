Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny Buys 29,992,668 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $370.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average is $323.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
