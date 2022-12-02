Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after purchasing an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $4,607,829. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.62 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.