Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $105,464.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.28. 1,232,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,377,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

