Edgecoin Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.82 million and $33.15 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

