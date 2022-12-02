Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 44,903 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,903 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Medpace worth $97,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 2.7 %

Medpace stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $235.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at $931,019,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

