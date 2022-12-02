Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 103,299 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,299 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $105,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $199.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

