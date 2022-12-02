Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,773 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX.

