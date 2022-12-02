Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Repligen worth $110,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,053,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 222,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 86,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
RGEN stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $277.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.04.
RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
