Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,805,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 916,065 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $81,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

