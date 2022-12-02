Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 9,221 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Church & Dwight worth $139,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.24 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

