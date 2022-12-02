Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 71,713 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,713 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $136,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

NYSE:DHR opened at $274.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.46. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

