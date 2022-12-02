Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 1,156,105 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,105 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 5.89% of BigCommerce worth $70,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BigCommerce by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

