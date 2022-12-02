eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. eCash has a total market capitalization of $571.06 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00654122 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00248549 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00055608 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000686 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,241,604,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,241,592,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
