Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.51

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and traded as low as $13.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 356,314 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 721,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 49,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 64,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 510,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

