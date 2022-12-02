Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.51

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and traded as low as $13.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 356,314 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
