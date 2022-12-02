Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

