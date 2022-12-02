Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the October 31st total of 953,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,935. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

