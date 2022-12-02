Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the October 31st total of 953,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,935. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
