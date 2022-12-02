Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 6,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $226,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 396.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

