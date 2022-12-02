DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.54.
DraftKings Price Performance
DKNG stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $33.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.