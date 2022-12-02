DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.54.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

