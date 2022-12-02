DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

DLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 155,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,085. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

