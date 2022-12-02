Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DG traded down $19.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,189,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,482. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.77.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after buying an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 43.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 88.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

