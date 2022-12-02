Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.23.

Dollar General Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $236.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.54. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

