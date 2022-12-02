Divi (DIVI) Price Tops $0.0179

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Divi has a total market cap of $56.83 million and approximately $206,879.78 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Divi Coin Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,171,933,200 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,171,660,550.8703885 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.01789799 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $219,916.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

