DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DISH Network by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Insider Activity

DISH Network Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,100.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.