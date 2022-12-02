Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Up 7.9%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 29,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 31,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 15.23% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

