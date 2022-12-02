Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 273,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFAU traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.59. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,730. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53.

