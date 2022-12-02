Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

