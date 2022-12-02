DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €9.50 ($9.79) price objective on the stock.

DDCCF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of DIC Asset from €20.50 ($21.13) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of DIC Asset from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.