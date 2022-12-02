dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $206.14 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00453371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00037726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001238 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018956 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00239376 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.