dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $203.34 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00239376 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

