DFI.Money (YFII) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.63 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $1,026.76 or 0.06063985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $39.63 million and approximately $20.30 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

