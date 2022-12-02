Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €12.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.50 ($9.79) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.72) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.10 ($7.32) to €7.90 ($8.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.28) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.62.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 1.4 %

BKRIY stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

