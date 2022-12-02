Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Down 4.6%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 17,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 797,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 618,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 580,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 439,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 674.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

