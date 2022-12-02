Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $51.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics
In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $616,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,877,171.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
DNLI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.46.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.