Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $51.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $616,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,877,171.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,895,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,167,000 after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.