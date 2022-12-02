Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Delek Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

