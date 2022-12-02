Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $1,698,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $441.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.53. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

