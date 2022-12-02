Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Up 3.1%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. 23,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.