David W. Tucker Sells 784 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $85,118.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

