David A. Metcalfe Sells 32,372 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. 504,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.00. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.