DataHighway Price Tops $2.94 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $93.88 million and $139,787.11 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00017277 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,931,924 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.89493271 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $141,603.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

