Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Decreased by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 2.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Datadog by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Datadog by 32.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 109,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,392. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,482.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

