DA Davidson Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $545.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.14.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $472.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.55. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 21.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.