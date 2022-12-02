DA Davidson Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $545.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.
ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.14.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
ULTA opened at $472.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.55. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
