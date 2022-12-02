Cynthia Ann Grieco Sells 1,071 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

