Cynosure Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cynosure Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up about 8.8% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Watsco worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Watsco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Watsco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Watsco by 925.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Watsco by 74.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSO stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,614. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.