CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Cut by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 4.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

CVS stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

