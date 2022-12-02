Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Up to $11.85

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.10. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 8,982 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 202,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 58,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

