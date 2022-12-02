Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Shares Gap Up to $11.85

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.10. Cushman & Wakefield shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 8,982 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CWK. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 202,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 58,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.