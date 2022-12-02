CUBE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,281.68 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. CUBE has a total market cap of $54.40 million and $35,281.68 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.55 or 0.06258260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00509957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.30 or 0.31017990 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.