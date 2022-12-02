Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.00

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 3100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Crown Capital Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.54. The firm has a market cap of C$50.79 million and a PE ratio of -40.36.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

