Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $17.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00076296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

