Critical Contrast: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and Gogoro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.05 billion 8.34 $982.88 million $5.47 41.70 Gogoro $366.01 million 1.45 -$67.36 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 19.00% 40.02% 12.69% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ferrari and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 0 4 7 0 2.64 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ferrari presently has a consensus price target of $228.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Gogoro has a consensus price target of $5.77, indicating a potential upside of 56.28%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Ferrari.

Summary

Ferrari beats Gogoro on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

