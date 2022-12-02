Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Crescera Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,137. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

